Image copyright Jonathan Druion Image caption The Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft that crashed soon after take-off

Boeing, a superpower of the aviation world, is in the midst of a profound crisis.

A brand new 737-Max 8 crashing after a new system on the modified aircraft malfunctioned is a disaster.

A second instance of the same model of plane suffering a similar fate five months later is a whole lot worse.

"There are new are add-ons going on to airliners all the time," says Capt Chris Brady, who has been flying 737s for 18 years.

"Each add-on needs to have a robust risk analysis put on it. And that clearly didn't happen here."

Nose pushed down

The new anti-stall mechanism on the Max relied on data from one single sensor at the front of the aircraft.

On both occasions, erroneous data caused the aircraft to nosedive shortly after take-off.

The automatic system was also designed to reactivate repeatedly, so when the pilots on Lionair flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines 302 pulled the nose of the plane back up, the stall mechanism kicked in again, pushing the nose of each aircraft back down.

For Capt Brady, author of the Boeing 737 technical guide, this saga presents a long list of issues which need to be looked at.

"The level of automation of the aircraft, the behind the scenes systems, the risk analysis processes gone through at Boeing, the oversight by the regulator, the conversion training, the level of training generally, the manual flying skills of the crews. All of it needs to be reviewed in light of these accidents," he says.

Legal fallout

Multiple inquiries are underway. One lawsuit has been filed and more are likely.

Ralph Nader's niece's daughter, 24-year-old Samya Stumo, was one of 157 people killed on board flight ET 302. She had just finished a master's degree in global health, he says.

Mr Nader, an experienced lawyer who several times ran for US president, says: "She was driven to save lives and we'll never know how many lives have been lost, because she's not helping in a systemic way for the next 50 years."

"They [Boeing] keep saying: 'We've had a great safety record, we've had a safe plane.' They're not allowed two free disasters, and to continue a flawed design that may well lead to future disasters," he adds.

Investigators will pore over the certification of the Max and its new anti-stall system.

According to one former test pilot at Boeing, there were thousands of hours of flight time during the test programme, which went on for more than a year.

He says there will be "terabytes of data" from test flights which can now be examined.

"Nothing is done by a rogue pilot," the former Boeing employee said. "If anything, we overkill when going over things in group discussions."

Regulator concerns

Boeing is now working to address the apparent weaknesses of the Max's automatic anti-stall computer system.

But the sign-off process this time around will be more rigorous and aviation regulators from outside of America will be much more active in the process.

The protocol of other regulators accepting the Federal Aviation Administration's judgement will not necessarily apply.

Europe's Aviation Safety Agency, EASA, will, on this occasion, make up its own mind before the Max is deemed safe enough to fly again through European skies.

With hundreds of 737-Maxs grounded worldwide and thousands of orders now on ice, with some of those possibly in jeopardy, the commercial impact of this episode is still evolving.

Airlines whose aircraft remain grounded will want financial compensation. The potential bill for Boeing will grow exponentially if this drags into the summer months, when flight schedules and therefore cost implications suddenly increase.

But in the world of aviation, everything comes down to safety.

For Capt Chris Brady, this is a watershed moment. "It's the processes which are flawed," he says.

"It could apply to any manufacturer anywhere and I'm quite sure Airbus will be looking at their own processes in light of this and asking, could this happen to us?"

Boeing has insisted that safety has always been its number one priority.