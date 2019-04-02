Superdry's fight with founder faces showdown

Image caption Julian Dunkerton co-founded Superdry in 2003

Superdry founder Julian Dunkerton will find out his fate later as investors vote on his comeback attempt.

Mr Dunkerton, who left the chain a year ago, has blamed new management for a collapse in sales and profits and vowed to return the firm to its former glory.

In turn, Superdry has urged investors to reject Mr Dunkerton's return, saying it would be "extremely damaging."

Judging on past form, the showdown between current and former management is likely to be colourful.

At the general meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on Mr Dunkerton's reinstatement to the board, alongside a separate vote on the appointment of Peter Williams, chairman of online retailer Boohoo as a non-executive director.

The vote should bring an end to a long-running dispute over the clothing brand's strategy.

Mr Dunkerton was chief executive until 2014, when former Co-op chief executive Euan Sutherland took over the role. However, Mr Dunkerton remained at the company as creative director until he left a year ago.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Superdry chief executive Euan Sutherland has argued with Julian Dunkerton over who is responsibile for Superdry's decline

Since Mr Dunkerton's departure Superdry's shares have plunged by 65%, and he and Mr Sutherland have argued over who is responsible for the brand's decline.

The current management has branched out into childrenswear and is also trying to broaden its range away from the firm's roots of branded hoodies, jackets and T-shirts.

In contrast, Mr Dunkerton argues the brand should continue to focus on products that made it famous. He says venturing into childrenswear is a mistake, saying a 16-year-old "quite categorically", will not want to wear the same brand as their five-year-old kid brother.

Mr Dunkerton, who owns 18% of the company, has already secured the backing of Superdry co-founder James Holder, who owns 10% of the shares.

But he will need to secure more than 50% of the vote to win back a place on the board.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Julian Dunkerton has not welcomed Superdry's decision branch out into childrenswear

The vote is expected to be finely balanced.

Reports suggest that two big institutional shareholders - Investec and Schroders, which together control about 10% of the shares - are backing Mr Dunkerton.

But the company's second largest shareholder, Aberdeen Asset Management, has sided with Superdry management, and influential investor advisory firms PIRC and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) have both recommended shareholders reject Mr Dunkerton's re-election.