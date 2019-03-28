Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Sackler family has donated billions of dollars to the arts, including the V&A in London

The wealthy Sackler family is facing new charges it fraudulently transferred money from Purdue Pharma, the firm it owns that makes opioid painkillers.

In an amended lawsuit, New York said it will attempt to recover "billions of dollars" that were "fraudulently conveyed" from the firm to the dynasty.

Purdue is facing thousands of lawsuits over how it marketed OxyContin, but only a handful have named the Sacklers

Purdue and the Sacklers vigorously deny the allegations, a spokesman said.

A spokesperson for the Sackler family said: "Expanding this baseless lawsuit to include former directors of Purdue Pharma is a misguided attempt to place blame where it does not belong for a complex public health crisis.

The family "strongly" denies the allegations and will "vigorously defend against them".