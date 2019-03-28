Iceland's Wow airline postpones all flights

Image copyright Getty Images

Iceland's Wow airline has postponed all flights as the company tries to complete talks over raising new funds.

The carrier, which started flights in 2012 and has 11 aircraft, started formal talks with investors on Tuesday.

It said bondholders had approved a plan to convert their bonds into shares.

In a statement, the airline said it was in the "final stages" of bolstering its finances, but "all flights have been postponed until documentation with all parties involved have been finalised".

It said further information would be given later on Thursday.

Wow added that all passengers had been informed via text message or email. It also said that passengers scheduled on flights to or from Iceland were entitled to cancel their reservation for a full refund or change their reservation to the next available air flight.