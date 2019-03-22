Debenhams seeks £200m in new funds

Image copyright PA

Struggling department store chain Debenhams says it is seeking a cash injection of up to £200m from existing lenders as it tries to fend off Sports Direct's Mike Ashley.

The move would allow it to turn down Mr Ashley's offer of a £150m loan as part of a deal that would put him in charge.

Lenders have until Thursday next week to approve the cash call, which the firm says will allow it to restructure.

It warned that shareholders could still be wiped out if things go wrong.

Debenhams said the move would "provide liquidity headroom" and "deliver stability" for customers and staff.

The firm - which issued three profit warnings last year - is in talks with lenders over renegotiating its debts.

It is also reportedly trying to accelerate plans to close stores and is expected to close about 20 outlets this year.

Sports Direct has a near-30% share in Debenhams. Last week, it confirmed it had offered a £150m loan to Debenhams as part of a deal that would make Mr Ashley chief executive.

Sports Direct also wants to remove all the current members of the Debenhams board except one.

Debenhams said its appeal to lenders "would allow the company to enter into new money facilities and give Debenhams the ability to pursue restructuring options to secure the future of the business".

But it also warned: "Certain of these options - if they materialise - would result in no equity value for the company's current shareholders."

Debenhams gave no further details. However, one such option is a so-called "pre-pack" administration - an insolvency procedure in which a firm arranges to sell its assets to a buyer before appointing administrators to facilitate the sale.