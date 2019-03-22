Thomas Cook to close 21 stores and cut jobs
- 22 March 2019
Travel firm Thomas Cook is closing 21 stores across the country and cutting more than 300 jobs.
It said 102 customer-facing roles would be axed as a result of the store closures, while a further 208 jobs would also go "following a review of the retail workforce".
It said holidaymakers continued to switch bookings from stores to online.
In September, Thomas Cook said profits would be hit after the summer heatwave saw many take their holidays in the UK.