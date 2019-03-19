UK employment at highest since 1971

Image copyright PA

The number of employed people in the UK has risen again, to a new record number of 32.7 million people between November and January, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

That is the highest figure since records began in 1971.

Unemployment fell by 35,000 to 1.34 million in the period, putting the rate below 4% for the first time since 1975.

The figure is 112,000 lower than a year ago, giving a jobless rate of 3.9%, well below the EU average of 6.5%.

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses were estimated to have increased by 3.4%, before adjusting for inflation.

ONS senior statistician Matt Hughes said: "The employment rate has reached a new record high, while the proportion of people who are neither working nor looking for a job - the so-called 'economic inactivity rate'- is at a new record low."

The number of men in employment increased by 77,000 to reach a record high of 17.32 million in the three-month period.

The number of women in employment increased by 144,000 to reach a record high of 15.40 million over the same period. This was the largest increase in the number of employed women since the period February-to-April 2014.