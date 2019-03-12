Image copyright Getty Images

Business groups have called on MPs to shut down the possibility of a no-deal Brexit after the prime minister's EU withdrawal plan was again rejected by Parliament.

Finance industry body The City UK said a no-deal Brexit "would be an own goal of historic proportions".

Business body the CBI called for the Brexit process to be extended "to close the door" on a no-deal Brexit.

The pound was volatile against the dollar after the vote.

Currency: Pound vs dollar

CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said the extension of the Brexit process "should be as short as realistically possible and backed by a clear plan".

"It's time for Parliament to stop this circus," she added.