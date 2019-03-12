Image copyright Newscast

Sales at struggling fashion chain French Connection fell last year, as a result of the "difficult" trading conditions in the UK.

Like-for-like sales, fell by 6.8% compared with the previous year, with declines both in store and online.

However, the chain made a small profit of £100,000, compared with a loss of £2.1m in the previous year.

The company said discussions were still "ongoing" with several potential buyers of the business.

Sports Direct, which is controlled by Mike Ashley, has a 26% stake in French Connection. Founder Stephen Marks, who is also chairman and chief executive, still owns almost 40%.

"While we still have a way to go to return the business to an appropriate level of profitability, I believe that we have made and continue to make significant progress," Mr Marks said.

He said the company's performance had improved despite the "ongoing difficult retailing trading environment in the UK".

During the year, the chain closed five stores and five concessions within department stores.

In a statement, the group said it had expected to close more stores in the second half of the year. How many stores are closed depends on negotiations with landlords over rents.

"It is becoming apparent that at the end of leases certain landlords are now becoming more flexible on terms," the company said in a statement.

French Connection said last October that it was exploring all strategic options for the business, including a potential sale.