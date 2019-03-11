Which airlines use the Boeing 737 Max 8?
CONFIRMED AS HAVING GROUNDED
Chinese-regulated airlines. These include:
Shenzhen Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in July 2018)
China Eastern Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Dec 2017)
Air China (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Nov 2017)
Others:
Ethiopian Airlines
Cayman Airways
AIRLINES CONTINUING TO OPERATE THE 737 MAX 8
Norwegian Air shuttle (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2017) - "in close dialogue with Boeing".
Flydubai (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in July 2017) - "monitoring"
AIRLINES THAT OPERATE 737 MAX 8 (as confirmed by Boeing's website)
LOT Polish Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in November 2017)
TUI Group (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in January 2018)
Corendon Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in May 2018)
Mauritania Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Dec 2017)
SpiceJet (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Oct 2018)
Okay Airways (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2018)
SilkAir (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Sept 2017)
Malindo Air (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in May 2017)
Lion Air (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2017)
Sunwing Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2018)
Aerolineas Argentinas (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Nov 2017)
Others confirmed as using the Boeing 737 Max 8:
Air Italy
Oman Air
Jet Airways
Garuda Indonesia
WestJet
Southwest Airlines