Which airlines use the Boeing 737 Max 8?

CONFIRMED AS HAVING GROUNDED

Chinese-regulated airlines. These include:

Shenzhen Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in July 2018)

China Eastern Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Dec 2017)

Air China (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Nov 2017)

Others:

Ethiopian Airlines

Cayman Airways

AIRLINES CONTINUING TO OPERATE THE 737 MAX 8

Norwegian Air shuttle (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2017) - "in close dialogue with Boeing".

Flydubai (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in July 2017) - "monitoring"

AIRLINES THAT OPERATE 737 MAX 8 (as confirmed by Boeing's website)

LOT Polish Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in November 2017)

TUI Group (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in January 2018)

Corendon Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in May 2018)

Mauritania Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Dec 2017)

SpiceJet (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Oct 2018)

Okay Airways (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2018)

SilkAir (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Sept 2017)

Malindo Air (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in May 2017)

Lion Air (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2017)

Sunwing Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2018)

Aerolineas Argentinas (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Nov 2017)

Others confirmed as using the Boeing 737 Max 8:

Air Italy

Oman Air

Jet Airways

Garuda Indonesia

WestJet

Southwest Airlines