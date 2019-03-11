Image copyright Amazon Image caption The Amazon Echo is just one of various types of smart speaker

Question: "Alexa - what is now being used to help calculate the cost of living in the UK?" Answer: "I am."

Smart speakers, such as the Amazon Echo device (or Alexa), have been added to the basket of goods used to measure the movement of prices.

These price movements of 700 goods and services are used by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to calculate the rate of inflation.

The latest annual review has also added bakeware but envelopes are out.

The addition of baking items reflected the success of TV programmes such as the Great British Bake Off.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption The Great British Bake Off has inspired many people to bake

There are some clear changes from lifestyles in previous decades as the move towards electronic communication, rather than letter-writing, has meant envelopes have been removed.

The three-piece suite, once a sign of an upwardly-mobile household, has also been taken out, as people tend to buy individual items of furniture, rather than a set.

Washing powder was no longer needed as liquid was being used instead, the ONS said. Hi-fi systems have also gone, made redundant by streaming services.

However, there is now a place for electric toothbrushes in the basket.

In all, 16 items have been added this year, with 10 removed and 16 modified, the ONS said.

Basket and the economy

Some 180,000 prices are measured in 20,000 UK outlets to calculate inflation, which itself is used as a benchmark for our finances.

This basket of goods reflects contemporary habits and technology to work out the inflation rate, which charts the changing cost of living.

The ONS also aims to ensure that each sector of goods and services is reflected adequately in the calculations.

Last year, women's leggings and mashed potato replaced pork pies and lager sold in nightclubs in the inflation basket.