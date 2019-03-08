Image copyright Google Image caption East Kilbride-based Goals operates 46 centres in the UK and one in California

Five-a-side football company Goals Soccer Centres has issued a profit warning and says it has uncovered "accounting errors".

It says its full-year results will be "materially below" expectations, and it will delay the results' publication.

The firm, which operates 50 outdoor football centres in the UK and California, said it was also having to renegotiate the terms of its loans.

The accounting error means it broke the terms of its banking agreement.

The company and its auditors, KPMG, are reviewing its accounting practices and policies.

"It is likely that the board will take a more prudent approach both for 2018 full year results and going forward," it said.

In January, the company warned on profits after it said that selling food and drink, and offering children's birthday parties, had increased costs as it had to hire more staff.