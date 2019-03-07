Sports Direct seeks to remove Debenhams board

Image copyright Reuters

Sports Direct has said it want to remove all the current members of the Debenhams board except one, and appoint its boss Mike Ashley to run the business.

Sports Direct has a nearly 30% share in Debenhams.

If Mr Ashley were appointed to the Debenhams board he would step down from his roles at Sports Direct.

Earlier this week Debenhams issued another profit warning as its sales continue to fall.

In January Mr Ashley joined together with investor Landmark Group to vote the retailer's chairman and chief executive off the board. Sergio Bucher remained as chief executive of Debenhams but no longer sits on the board.

In a statement, Sports Direct said it had called a general meeting of Debenhams to appoint Mr Mike Ashley to the board of directors of Debenhams, and to remove all of the current members of the Debenhams board (other than Rachel Osborne who became a director in September 2018).

It said that if Mr Ashley were to be appointed to the board of directors of Debenhams "during this business critical period for Debenhams", Mr Ashley would carry out an executive role, and would focus on the Debenhams business, "including building a strong board and management team".

"If appointed, Mr Ashley would step down from his current roles as a director and chief executive of Sports Direct," it added.

Mr Ashley, who founded Sports Direct, has been taking an increased interest in Debenhams.

Sports Direct already owns nearly 29% of the shares in the department store chain and has offered a further £40m investment. Debenhams rejected his offer, but said all options remain open.