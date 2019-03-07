Image copyright LKBENNETT

LK Bennett, which counts the Duchess of Cambridge among its customers, has called in administrators.

The business, which has 41 shops and 480 staff in the UK, had signalled it was in difficulties last week after lining up EY as administrator if could not find fresh financing.

Earlier today its website had put up a notice indicating it had stopped orders.

Famed for its kitten-heel shoes, it was founded by Linda Bennett in 1990.

Callers to its customer service line are told that the offices are closed.

Last week, she had emailed staff saying she had "fought as hard as I can, with all your help to turn the business into the success that I know it deserves to be".

"These are difficult and unstable times, and we are doing everything we can to identify the best way forward," she had said.