No rate rise until next year for eurozone

Image copyright AFP

Interest rates in the eurozone will not rise until next year at the earliest, the European Central Bank has signalled amid evidence of a slowdown the 19 countries using the single currency.

The ECB also said it would start offering cheap loans to banks in September to help them roll over €720bn of funding.

The euro dipped as the main interest rate was left unchanged at 0%.

The ECB's Mario Draghi said data showed a "sizeable moderation" in growth.

"While there are signs that some of the idiosyncratic domestic factors dampening growth are starting to fade, the weakening in economic data points to a sizeable moderation in the pace of the economic expansion that will extend into the current year," said Mr Draghi, who is president of the ECB.

As well as a slowdown in the eurozone - Italy tipped into recession at the end of last year - he also pointed to the impact of trade wars and other factors.

"The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook are still tilted to the downside on account of the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism and vulnerabilities in the emerging markets," Mr Draghi said.

He said economic growth in the euro area was now expected to be 1.1% this year, as against a previous forecast of 1.7%.

"Incoming data have continued to be weak, in particular in the manufacturing sector," he said.

"The near-term growth outlook will be weaker than previously anticipated."