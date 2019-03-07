Huawei sues US government over product ban

Image copyright Getty Images

Huawei has filed a lawsuit against the US government over a ban that restricts government agencies from using its products.

In a statement, the firm said the US Congress has "failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions".

The US has also been lobbying allies to shun Huawei equipment on national security grounds.

The Chinese telecoms has gone on the offensive after months of intense international scrutiny.

"The US Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products. We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort," Huawei Rotating chairman Guo Ping said.

"This ban not only is unlawful, but also restricts Huawei from engaging in fair competition, ultimately harming U.S. consumers."

Separately, Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is suing Canada over her arrest at the request of the US.

The Chinese telecoms firm manufactures a range of technology, from network equipment to mobile phones.

Australia, New Zealand, and the US have all banned or blocked Huawei from supplying equipment for their future 5G mobile broadband networks over security concerns.