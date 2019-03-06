Huawei: The world's most controversial company?
Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent @BBCKarishma on Twitter
- 6 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Soon 5G mobile internet will be everywhere.
Telecoms giant Huawei is a pioneer but is accused of being a gateway for China to spy on Western nations.
Is the firm guilty? Or the victim of unfair rumours? I visited Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen to take a deeper look at one of the most controversial companies in the world.