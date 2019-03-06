Business

Huawei: The world's most controversial company?

Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent
  • 6 March 2019
Soon 5G mobile internet will be everywhere.

Telecoms giant Huawei is a pioneer but is accused of being a gateway for China to spy on Western nations.

Is the firm guilty? Or the victim of unfair rumours? I visited Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen to take a deeper look at one of the most controversial companies in the world.

Read the full report here.

