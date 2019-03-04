Business

Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin resigns amid hugging row

  • 4 March 2019
Ray Kelvin Image copyright Getty Images

The fashion chain, Ted Baker, says the founder and chief executive, Ray Kelvin, has resigned and will leave the company immediately.

Mr Kelvin had been on a voluntary leave of absence since December last year following allegations of misconduct.

These, which Mr Kelvin denies, are being investigated by the company,.

In December, employees launched an online petition accusing him of inappropriate comments and behaviour, including "forced hugging".

