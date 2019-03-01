Image copyright Getty Images Image caption BetterBathrooms is no longer trading

BetterBathrooms, the country's largest independent bathroom retailer, has called in administrators.

The bath, tiles and decorating chain has 13 showrooms and two trade counters across the UK, all of which have closed its doors and ceased trading.

FRP Advisory was appointed as joint administrators on Friday.

Joint administrator Phil Pierce said the company "suffered from severe cashflow difficulties and an extended period of soft trading".

Administrators said 10 employees would be kept on temporarily to help wind-up the business, but 325 employees were made redundant.