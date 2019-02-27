Business

Thai Airways suspends flights to Europe

  • 27 February 2019
Thai counter in BKK Image copyright Getty Images

Thai Airways has cancelled all Europe-bound flights after Pakistan closed its airspace in the wake of escalating tensions with India.

Pakistan said that two Indian military jets had been shot down after crossing the border that divides Kashmir.

Other airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines have re-routed flights.

Thai Airways said it was requesting permission to use other routes to fly to Europe.

Have you been affected by these flight cancellations? Get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

Related Topics