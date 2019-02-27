Thai Airways suspends flights to Europe
Thai Airways has cancelled all Europe-bound flights after Pakistan closed its airspace in the wake of escalating tensions with India.
Pakistan said that two Indian military jets had been shot down after crossing the border that divides Kashmir.
Other airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines have re-routed flights.
Thai Airways said it was requesting permission to use other routes to fly to Europe.
