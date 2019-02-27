BBC and ITV in talks over Netflix rival

ITV, maker of Love Island and I'm A Celebrity, said it was in the "concluding phase of talks" with BBC over a rival to Netflix.

ITV's 2018 profits were £567m, up 13%, in what chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said was an "uncertain economic and political environment".

She said the "BritBox" rival to Netflix will be the home for the "best of British creativity".

The BBC's Tony Hall said the aim was to launch in the second half of 2019.

"While neither the BBC or ITV can confirm pricing at this stage, it will be competitive," said the BBC's director general.