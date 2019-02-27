M&S and Ocado in £750m home delivery deal

Image copyright Getty Images

Marks & Spencer and Ocado have confirmed a deal which will give the High Street retailer a home delivery service for the first time.

M&S will buy a 50% share of Ocado's retail business for £750m.

The joint venture will be called Ocado and will deliver M&S products from September 2020 at the latest, when Ocado's deal with Waitrose expires.

M&S will fund the deal by selling £600m of shares and by cutting its dividend payout to shareholders by 40%.

Steve Rowe, M&S chief executive said: "We think we've paid a fair price. This is something that will scale our business and frankly it's the only way we could have gone online within an immediately scalable, profitable and sustainable business."

Ocado founder and chief executive Tim Steiner told the BBC: "We'll both continue to sell in the joint venture over 50,000 products to the Ocado customer as we have today.

"Today within the 50,000 products that we have there's about 4,500 own label Waitrose products that obviously we'll stop selling and we'll start selling more than 4,500 M&S products to our customers."

M&S and Ocado will each appoint two directors to the board of the joint venture, with Ocado appointing the chief executive and M&S the chair.