Baroness Karren Brady has resigned her job as non-executive chairman of Taveta, the holding company for Sir Philip Green's retail empire, the company has announced.

She had been chairman since July 2017.

The firm said Sharon Brown had also resigned as non-executive director of Taveta, which owns the Arcadia group.

The resignations come as Sir Philip continues to face allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse of staff, which he strongly denies.

"Taveta thanks them for their contribution and wishes them well for the future," the company said.

Earlier this month, Sir Philip dropped legal action against the Daily Telegraph newspaper, which had been prevented from publishing accounts of his alleged misconduct towards five employees.

The paper subsequently reported that he paid a female employee more than £1m to keep quiet after she accused him of kissing and groping her.

Shortly after that, Baroness Brady said in a statement to the Telegraph, released via her agent, that she would stay in her post because she felt "a real sense of duty" to the 20,000 people working at Taveta, including her own daughter.