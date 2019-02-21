The UK won't be able to roll over an EU trade deal with Japan in time for Brexit, Trade Secretary Liam Fox has said.

It was one of the most important EU trade deals the UK hoped to replicate ahead of the 29 March withdrawal date.

The Department of International Trade also said that the EU's customs union deal with Turkey will not be ready.

In 2017 Mr Fox said the UK would be able to replicate 40 EU free trade deals by Brexit day.

But so far his department has only been able to finalise "continuity agreements" with seven of the 69 countries and regions with which the EU has trade deals.

These include Switzerland, Chile, the Faroe Islands, Eastern and Southern Africa, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.