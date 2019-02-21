Image copyright Getty Images

British Gas owner Centrica said its profit this year will be hit by the energy regulator's tariff price cap.

The company reported a 12% rise in annual group operating profits to £1.39bn for 2018, but described its performance as "mixed".

"We have been very clear that we do not believe a price cap is a sustainable solution for the market," Centrica said.

The company also said it plans to sell more businesses this year.

The company's shares dived 8% in early trading.

Losing more accounts

The new energy price cap came into force on 1 January. Ofgem has estimated that the cap will save 11 million people an average of £76 a year.

But Centrica said on Thursday that regulator Ofgem's tariff cap "is likely to have unintended consequences for customers and competition".

Typically, the cap means that typical usage by a dual-fuel customer paying by direct debit will cost no more than £1,137 a year.

Consumer organisations say that people could save more by switching supplier.

Centrica also said Spirit Energy gas exploration business and nuclear business produced "disappointing" results.

Asset sales

The company will sell Clockwork Inc, a North American plumbing and electrician franchise business, for $300m (£230m) after a slow recovery in its business on the continent.

It will sell £500m of businesses this year, it said, including Clockwork.

It lost 742,000 energy supply accounts, it said, a decline of 6%, to 12.1 million accounts.

Part of the reason for British Gas losing customers is that it rarely appears among the cheapest deals on price comparison websites when customers look to switch suppliers.

Many of the cheapest deals are offered by the smallest suppliers, owing in part to the fact that these firms do not have to pay the green taxes levied on the medium and large companies.