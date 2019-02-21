City centres 'could become ghost towns'

Image copyright Getty Images

City centres are in danger of becoming ghost towns as shopping habits change, a committee of MPs has warned.

The government should "level the playing field" for High Street retailers by taxing online giants more, it said.

It also called for business rates relief and the regeneration of city centres.

The government said it would ensure "local high streets are able to adapt and thrive for generations".

According to the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee, a fifth of UK retail sales now occur online with the proportion likely to grow.

But it said the impact on high streets had been "stark" in terms of "store closures, persistently empty shops and declining footfall".

"Some formerly thriving shopping areas are likely to become ghost towns and effectively close down altogether unless the government, councils, retailers, landlords and the local community act together," it said.

Level playing field

One problem, the committee said, was that High Street retailers paid much higher business rates than online retailers because of their greater reliance on physical premises.

Amazon UK's rates, for example, are about 0.7% of its UK turnover, while most High Street retailers pay between 1.5% and 6.5%.

To counter this, the MPs said the government should look again at an online sales tax - an idea the Treasury previously ruled out over concerns it would penalise consumers and breach EU state aid rules.

The committee urged it to consider "green taxes" on online deliveries and packaging, as well as higher VAT and a general sales tax.

The money raised would be put towards a reduction in business rates for High Street retailers and more funding for regeneration, it said.

'Green spaces'

The committee also called for reforms to planning law to create more "green spaces" in city centres, as well as more leisure, culture and social care services.

It said High Street retailers themselves needed to focus on "experience" and "convenience" to lure shoppers back - for example by extending their opening hours. And it said landlords should be more flexible in negotiating lease terms with struggling retailers.

Amazon, which has massive sales and profits in the UK, yet pays little tax, declined to comment on the MPs' calls for an online sales tax.

But it said it had changed its business structure in 2015 so that "all retail revenues, expenses, profits and taxes due" were accounted for in Britain.

Helen Dickinson, head of the British Retail Consortium, welcomed calls for lower business rates, saying the current system was "hindering the successful transformation of our high streets".

High Streets Minister Jake Berry said the government had unveiled a £675m plan to support the High Street at the last budget.

"We know high streets are the backbone of our economy and a crucial part of our local communities, and we want to see them thrive - both now and in the future.

"We're supporting small retailers too, slashing business rates by a third - building on more than £13bn of rates relief since 2016."