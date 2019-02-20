Sainsbury's-Asda merger in jeopardy
The UK's competition watchdog has said the proposed tie-up between Sainsbury's and Asda could push up prices and cut choice for customers.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it thought it was "likely to be difficult" for the chains to "address the concerns".
The CMA also said the merger could lead to a "poorer shopping experience".
These are the CMA's provisional findings and the firms will have a chance to respond.