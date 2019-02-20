Lloyds Bank says profit jumps 24%

Image copyright Getty Images

Lloyds Banking Group said profit for 2018 jumped 24% to £4.4bn.

The increase has been helped by cost cutting, including branch closures.

Still, the bank set aside another £750m for payment protection insurance payments, taking its total to £19.4bn.

"The UK economy has proven itself to be resilient with record employment," chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said in the statement, but warned "the near term outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain."