Lloyds Bank says profit jumps 24%
- 20 February 2019
Lloyds Banking Group said profit for 2018 jumped 24% to £4.4bn.
The increase has been helped by cost cutting, including branch closures.
Still, the bank set aside another £750m for payment protection insurance payments, taking its total to £19.4bn.
"The UK economy has proven itself to be resilient with record employment," chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said in the statement, but warned "the near term outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain."