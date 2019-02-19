UK employment hits another record high

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people in work in the UK has continued to climb, with a record 32.6 million employed between October and December, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

Unemployment was little-changed in the three-month period at 1.36 million.

Average earnings increased by 3.4% in the year to December, unchanged from the previous month.

The news follows January's inflation figures, which fell to a two-year low thanks to lower energy bills and fuel.

The number of people in work between October and December was up 167,000 from the previous quarter and 444,000 higher than at the same time in 2017.

The employment rate - defined as the proportion of people aged from 16 to 64 who are working - was estimated at 75.8%, higher than the 75.2% from a year earlier and the joint-highest figure since comparable estimates began in 1971.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4%, which is its lowest since the December 1974 to February 1975 period.

However, Andrew Wishart, UK economist at Capital Economics, warned that next month's figures may not be so buoyant.

"The labour market data didn't reflect the slip in hiring surveys in December, with employment rising," he said.

"However, the surveys deteriorated more markedly in January, so a Brexit effect might start to weaken employment growth in the next batch of official data."