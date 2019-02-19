Honda confirms Swindon car plant closure

Image copyright Getty Images

Honda has confirmed it will close its Swindon car plant in 2021, with the loss of about 3,500 jobs.

The Japanese company builds 150,000 Honda Civics in Swindon a year, of which some 90% are exported to the EU.

The decision comes just weeks after Nissan switched plans to build its X-Trail SUV from the UK to Japan.

Honda said the move was due to global changes in the car industry and the need to launch electric vehicles and had nothing to do with Brexit.

Ian Howells, senior vice-president for Honda in Europe, told the BBC: "We're seeing unprecedented change in the industry on a global scale. We have to move very swiftly to electrification of our vehicles because of demand of our customers and legislation.

"This is not a Brexit-related issue for us, it's being made on the global-related changes I've spoken about.

"We've always seen Brexit as something we'll get through, but these changes globally are something we will have to respond to. We deeply regret the impact it will have on the Swindon community."

Honda in numbers 3,500total employees in Swindon 160,000 Honda Civic cars built annually at the plant

90% of production exported to the EU and US

1989start of industrial operations Source: Honda

The EU and Japan recently struck a trade deal which lowers tariffs on both parties' car exports to zero.

BBC business editor Simon Jack said the trade deal means there is a dwindling rationale to base manufacturing inside the EU.

He said production at Swindon had also been in decline for some time and is currently running at about half its capacity.

