Honda set to close Swindon car plant

Japanese carmaker Honda set to announce closure of Swindon plant in 2022, putting 3,500 jobs at risk, sources say.

The Japanese carmaker will shut the plant in 2022 but retain its European headquarters in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Sources say Honda will make an announcement on the future of the company on Tuesday morning.

Honda declined to comment on the claims which were first reported by Sky News.

Last month Honda has said it would shut down its Swindon factory for six days in April as part of its preparations for any disruption caused post-Brexit.

The company said the move was to ensure it could adjust to "all possible outcomes caused by logistics and border issues".

The firm said it would help in recovering lost production if shipments of parts were held up at borders.

Last year, the senior vice-president of Honda Europe warned that if the UK left the EU without a deal, it would cost his company tens of millions of pounds.

Ian Howells told the BBC that quitting the bloc without an agreement would affect the carmaker's competitiveness in Europe.

He said the Japanese firm was preparing for a no-deal outcome, but had not discussed relocating its Swindon plant.

The firm builds its Civic model in the UK for the global market.