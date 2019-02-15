RBS annual profit doubles to £1.6bn

Image copyright Getty Images

Royal Bank of Scotland has reported profits of £1.62bn for 2018, more than double the £752m it made last year.

The bank, which is 62%-owned by the government, said it would pay £977m to the Treasury through dividend payments.

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan said: "This is a good performance in the face of economic and political uncertainty."

Mr McEwan also said the UK economy faced "a heightened level of uncertainty related to ongoing Brexit negotiations".

He said that 2018 saw benign economic conditions continue, with low defaults by customers on their loans.

But the bank's statement noted "the potential impact on the real economy of ongoing political uncertainties and geopolitical tensions could affect our credit loss outcome".

"As a result, impairments are expected to increase in 2019".

The bank said the switch from physical to digital services was continuing to grow rapidly.

RBS said 6.4 million customers now regularly used its mobile app, 16% higher than in 2017.