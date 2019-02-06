Hotel booking sites to end 'misleading' sales

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK's competition watchdog named Expedia, Booking.com, Agoda, Hotels.com, ebookers and trivago as sites it has investigated over pressure selling and misleading discount claims.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said all the sites were co-operating with it.

The watchdog was concerned the sites were making rooms seem more popular than they were.

The sites will now say if commissions they receive affect results.

They also agreed to be clearer with discount claims and hidden charges.

The CMA began its investigation in June 2018 but didn't name the comparison sites it was investigating.

"The CMA has taken enforcement action to bring to an end misleading sales tactics, hidden charges and other practices in the online hotel booking market," said CMA Chairman Andrew Tyrie. "These have been wholly unacceptable."

The CMA will now seek to make the rest of the sector follow the same rules as the six it has named, it said.