Image caption This Meadowhall store in Sheffield is earmarked for closure

The administrators of HMV, KPMG, has released its list of HMV stores planned for closure.

They include the flagship Oxford Street branch, the location of its first store.

The alphabetical list follows:

Ayr

Bath

Bluewater

Bristol, Cribbs

Chichester

Exeter, Princesshay

Fopp, Bristol

Fopp, Glasgow Byres

Fopp, Manchester

Fopp, Oxford

Glasgow, Braehead

Guernsey

Hereford

Manchester, Trafford

Merry Hill

Oxford Street

Peterborough, Queensgate

Plymouth, Drake Circus

Reading

Sheffield, Meadowhall

Southport

Thurrock

Tunbridge

Uxbridge

Watford

Westfield

Wimbledon