Some 14 of the mall's 21 shops are vacant

The shopping centre in Fife which was put up for auction with a reserve price of only £1, has been sold for £310,000.

A dozen different bidders competed for just five minutes to buy it some online, some over the phone and some in the room, before a phone bidder won it.

The Postings centre, which has 14 of its 21 shops vacant, was being sold by pension fund Columbia Threadneedle..

It follows a spate of retail closures in the town as shopping increasingly moves online.

The centre also has a 299-space car park and its tenants currently include Fife Council, Lloyds Pharmacy and Farmfoods Limited.

It is close to the town's pedestrianised High Street, which contains some big-name chain stores, and another shopping centre.

A Columbia Threadneedle spokesperson said: "We are pleased that The Postings has moved on to a new owner who can hopefully reposition and revitalise it to the benefit of the local community."

The Postings opened in 1981, having cost £4.25m to build, and attracted a number of big name retailers throughout the 1990s.