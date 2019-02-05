Ocado losses widen but sales grow
- 5 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Ocado has reported widening losses in the year ending 2 December 2018.
The online food retailer recorded a pre-tax loss of £44.4m, compared with £8.3m in the previous 12 months.
However, its sales rose by 12.3% to £1.59bn and chief executive Tim Steiner said: "We now have in place a platform for significant and sustainable long-term value creation."
Last week, Ocado's shares rose by as much as 6.7% after a suggestion it may do a deal with Marks and Spencer.