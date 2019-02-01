Image copyright Getty Images

The US economy added a stronger-than-expected 304,000 jobs in January, official figures have shown.

The figure was far in excess of economists' forecasts of 165,000.

However, December's jobs growth figure was revised to 222,000, down from an initial estimate of 312,000.

Last month saw jobs being added in leisure and hospitality, construction, health care, transportation and warehousing, according to the US Department of Labor.

The widespread gains were a reminder of continued economic strength, despite rising concerns about the outlook.

"This is a solid report, particularly given how worried people were," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Bank.

The unemployment rate in January ticked up from 3.9% to 4% - a gain the Labor Department said was due to the partial shutdown of the federal government.

But job creation in the US continues to outpace the roughly 100,000 additions per month need to keep pace with growth in the working-age population.

US employers added an average of 223,000 jobs per month in 2018.

The tight labour market has also started to translate into higher wages.

The average hourly pay for private sector workers in January was $27.56, up 3.2% year-on-year.