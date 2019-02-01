Image copyright Getty Images

The Oddbins off-licence chain has gone into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

Administrator Duff & Phelps (D&P) has been appointed to run the business while they attempt to find a buyer.

Oddbins' owner European Food Brokers (EFB) blamed tough High Street conditions and economic uncertainty created by Brexit for the situation.

Oddbins has about 45 outlets. Other brands affected include Wine Cellar Trading and Whittalls Wines Merchants.

D&P said EFB has about 550 staff and 101 off-licences, but could not confirm exactly how many Oddbins' shops and staff were affected.

But the D&P statement said that "EFB continues to trade and is not an entity that has entered into administration".

EFB warned this week that administrators were likely to be appointed.

The company said "The deterioration of the High Street, combined with the continuing economic uncertainty surrounding the withdrawal of the UK from the EU, has resulted in an unsustainable, tough physical retail market," it said.

"We will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern while options are assessed for the business, including a possible sale," it added.

Oddbins went into administration in 2011 after HM Revenue & Customs refused to support a deal with its creditors.

EFB, which is run by businessman Raj Chatha, bought up some of the Oddbins stores at the time through its Whittalls subsidiary.