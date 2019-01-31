Amazon sparks fears with sales forecast

Image copyright Getty Images

Amazon has forecast lower-than-expected sales for the first three months of the year sparking investor fears over its future performance.

Shares in the online giant fell over 2% in after-hours trading despite it reporting record sales for the Christmas holiday period.

Amazon expects sales to grow between 10% and 18% tin the first quarter, slightly below analyst forecasts.

Its shares are up around 14% this year on hopes its fast growth will continue.

In the three months to the end of the year, which included the crucial Christmas period, revenue was up 20% to $72.4bn.

Net income also surged, rocketing 63% to $3bn compared to the same period last year.