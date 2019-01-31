China pledges 'tremendous' US soy purchases

Image copyright EPA Image caption Vice Premier Liu He and President Donald Trump talk to the press about trade

China has pledged to increase its purchases of US soybeans, as the two countries attempt to hammer out a trade deal.

US President Donald Trump touted the promise, made at the end of two days of talks in Washington, as evidence that the two sides were making progress.

"Before we make a deal, it's a fantastic sign of faith," he said,

But the president's top negotiator also warned many issues remained unresolved.

"At this point, it's impossible for me to predict success," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

Mr Trump, who said he hoped to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to hash out a final deal, was more upbeat.

"We have made tremendous progress," he said.

"That doesn't mean you're going to have a deal but there's a tremendous relationship and a warm feeling."