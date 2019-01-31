Image copyright PA

The annual rise in house prices "almost ground to a complete halt" in January, according to the Nationwide.

Prices grew by just 0.1% from a year earlier, the building society said, down from a rate of 0.5% in December.

The Nationwide said the average property price was now £211,966.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said it was likely that the recent slowdown in the housing market was due to "the impact of the uncertain economic outlook on buyer sentiment".