Presenter profile: Nancy Kacungira

Now reporting and presenting for BBC World News from across Africa and beyond; Nancy Kacungira is a Ugandan journalist who previously worked in radio and television in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania for more than 10 years.

Image copyright Nancy Kacungira

A champion of diversity, balance and nuance in narratives about Africa, Nancy won the inaugural BBC World News Komla Dumor Award in 2015, and the Women For Africa International Award in 2016 for her work in challenging stereotypes and misconceptions.

Recognised as one of Uganda's most influential women of 2017, Nancy has presented on some of the world's biggest platforms including TedX, the World Economic Forum and her country's first ever Presidential Debate.

She holds a Master's degree in International Communications from the University of Leeds.

Also an entrepreneur, Nancy co-founded the Blu Flamingo digital agency, which now operates in four African countries.