Carlos Ghosn has said his arrest in Japan was the result of a "plot and treason" by Nissan executives opposed to his plans for the firm.

In his first interview since last November's shock arrest, Mr Ghosn told the Nikkei newspaper there was "a plan to integrate" the Renault-Nissan Mitsubishi alliance he once led.

He claimed the plans had been discussed with Nissan boss Hiroto Saikawa.

Mr Ghosn remains in detention, accused of financial misconduct.

The executive was the architect of the Renault-Nissan alliance, and he brought Mitsubishi on board in 2016.

In the interview, Mr Ghosn said he had wanted to include Mitsubishi Motor boss Osamu Masuko in the discussions about the future of the alliance, but Mr Saikawa "wanted it one-on-one".

Once the three carmakers were more closely integrated, Mr Ghosn wanted to ensure there would be "autonomy under one holding company," the newspaper said.

Mr Ghosn said he had "no doubt" that the charges against him were motivated by Nissan executives.

He spoke to the Japanese newspaper for about 20 minutes from the Tokyo detention centre where he has been held for more than two months.

Mr Ghosn faces three charges in Japan of financial misconduct, including understating his income and aggravated breach of trust.

The executive, once a towering figure of the car industry, denies any wrongdoing.

He could remain in custody for months after his application for bail earlier this month was denied.