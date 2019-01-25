London Pride beers sold to Japanese firm

Image copyright Getty Images

Fuller's, the brewer whose beers include London Pride, is to sell its entire drinks business to Japan's biggest brewer Asahi.

The £250m deal also includes cider and soft drinks brand Cornish Orchards, and craft cask brewer Dark Star.

Fuller's said the deal would preserve the Griffin Brewery in Chiswick, west London, where beer has been brewed since 1654.

Asahi is the owner of Peroni and Grolsch brands.

Fuller's will now focus on its hotels and pubs chain, which generates 87% of its profits.

Its shares jumped 21% after the surprise deal, which it blamed on "structural changes to the beer industry".

As a mid-sized brewer, Fuller's said it was being squeezed between the global brewers and the 2,000 smaller brewers across the UK.

Fuller's is forming an alliance with Asahi to enable its pubs and hotels to continue to sell the beers and ciders.

Simon Emeny, chief executive of Fuller's, said: "The deal secures the future of both part of our business including protecting the heritage of the Griffin Brewery in Chiswick, which was particularly important to the Fuller's board".

While the Griffin Brewery dates back to the era of Oliver Cromwell, the business - full name Fuller, Smith & Turner - was formally created in 1845.

'Buying spree'

Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com, said: "Punters won't notice much difference at the bar. Pubs may be closing at a hell of a clip these days but consumers still want experiences and dining out is one of those.

"Therefore investing in pubs and hotels is essential as consumers demand more from their pub experience."

He said Asahi was keen on acquisition and the deal was well timed because of the fall in the pound.

"Right now with the pound still very undervalued it looks to be a good time to swoop. The Japanese firm has been gobbling up brewers across Europe and elsewhere on major buying spree," Mr Wilson added.

Asahi has already expanded in Europe by buying the Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev, and in another deal bought eastern European brands such as Pilsner Urquell.