BBC News Leading Cities

Leading Cities
Shota Takao
Video 1 minute 40 seconds

Rice growing on Tokyo's rooftops

How creative urban farming is helping to feed Tokyo city’s residents

Top Stories

Shota Takao
Video 1 minute 40 seconds

Rice growing on Tokyo's rooftops

How creative urban farming is helping to feed Tokyo city’s residents

Shota Takao
Video 1 minute 40 seconds

Rice growing on Tokyo's rooftops

How creative urban farming is helping to feed Tokyo city’s residents

A solar farm in Dubai
Video 4 minutes 14 seconds

Dubai plans bright future for solar

The city of Dubai wants to get a quarter of all its energy from solar power within 30 years.

Tokyo street
Video 1 minute 33 seconds

New ways of living in crowded Tokyo

Tokyo is the world's most populous metropolitan area, which means finding new ways to house people.

QE2
Video 13 minutes 57 seconds

Kicking back in Dubai

From having a cocktail on the QE2, to carving up the indoor ski slopes, how do tourists and residents kick back and relax in Dubai?

Art gallery Dubai
Video 4 minutes 14 seconds

New galleries boost Dubai's art scene

Artists in Dubai are being inspired by new galleries and spaces.

A metro train in Dubai
Video 4 minutes 17 seconds

Dubai on track for hi-tech future

How the United Arab Emirates' most populous city is investing in driverless trains and digital police stations.

The Mercati family in Dubai
Video 4 minutes 17 seconds

Can you live sustainably in the desert?

Mark Lobel looks at efforts to make living in Dubai more environmentally friendly.

A solar farm in Dubai
Video 4 minutes 14 seconds

Dubai plans bright future for solar

The city of Dubai wants to get a quarter of all its energy from solar power within 30 years.

Tokyo street
Video 1 minute 33 seconds

New ways of living in crowded Tokyo

Tokyo is the world's most populous metropolitan area, which means finding new ways to house people.

QE2
Video 13 minutes 57 seconds

Kicking back in Dubai

From having a cocktail on the QE2, to carving up the indoor ski slopes, how do tourists and residents kick back and relax in Dubai?

Art gallery Dubai
A metro train in Dubai
The Mercati family in Dubai

Latest Updates

Could psychologists help us build happier cities?

"Concrete, parking lots and long walls don't boost our well being"
Life in big cities can be hectic, loud, and challenging to our well being.

Urban planners have long tried to create environments that make living and working in cities easier. But could psychology and neuroscience hold the answer to creating happier urban centres?

Mitchell Reardon is an urban planner with the Happy City consultancy in Vancouver. He has been working with psychologists to design spaces and infrastructure that could make city life 

(Photo: Central Park in Manhattan, New York. Credit: Getty Images)

News Navigation