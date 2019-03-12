"Concrete, parking lots and long walls don't boost our well being"

Life in big cities can be hectic, loud, and challenging to our well being. Urban planners have long tried to create environments that make living and working in cities easier. But could psychology and neuroscience hold the answer to creating happier urban centres? Mitchell Reardon is an urban planner with the Happy City consultancy in Vancouver. He has been working with psychologists to design spaces and infrastructure that could make city life (Photo: Central Park in Manhattan, New York. Credit: Getty Images)