Data from Google Maps could help cities plan to lower emissions.Read more
BBC News Leading Cities
Rice growing on Tokyo's rooftops
How creative urban farming is helping to feed Tokyo city’s residents
Top Stories
Rice growing on Tokyo's rooftops
How creative urban farming is helping to feed Tokyo city’s residents
Dubai plans bright future for solar
The city of Dubai wants to get a quarter of all its energy from solar power within 30 years.
New ways of living in crowded Tokyo
Tokyo is the world's most populous metropolitan area, which means finding new ways to house people.
Kicking back in Dubai
From having a cocktail on the QE2, to carving up the indoor ski slopes, how do tourists and residents kick back and relax in Dubai?
New galleries boost Dubai's art scene
Artists in Dubai are being inspired by new galleries and spaces.
Dubai on track for hi-tech future
How the United Arab Emirates' most populous city is investing in driverless trains and digital police stations.
Can you live sustainably in the desert?
Mark Lobel looks at efforts to make living in Dubai more environmentally friendly.
Featured Contents
Rice growing on Tokyo's rooftops
How creative urban farming is helping to feed Tokyo city’s residents
Dubai plans bright future for solar
The city of Dubai wants to get a quarter of all its energy from solar power within 30 years.
New ways of living in crowded Tokyo
Tokyo is the world's most populous metropolitan area, which means finding new ways to house people.
Kicking back in Dubai
From having a cocktail on the QE2, to carving up the indoor ski slopes, how do tourists and residents kick back and relax in Dubai?
New galleries boost Dubai's art scene
Artists in Dubai are being inspired by new galleries and spaces.
Dubai on track for hi-tech future
How the United Arab Emirates' most populous city is investing in driverless trains and digital police stations.
Can you live sustainably in the desert?
Mark Lobel looks at efforts to make living in Dubai more environmentally friendly.
Dubai plans bright future for solar
The city of Dubai wants to get a quarter of all its energy from solar power within 30 years.
New ways of living in crowded Tokyo
Tokyo is the world's most populous metropolitan area, which means finding new ways to house people.
Kicking back in Dubai
From having a cocktail on the QE2, to carving up the indoor ski slopes, how do tourists and residents kick back and relax in Dubai?
Latest Updates
These two residential towers in Milan have over 900 trees and 11,000 plants.
Paul Swinney
Centre for Cities
Cities have a bad reputation for pollution but - in terms of climate change - that might be unfair.Read more
Could psychologists help us build happier cities?
Life in big cities can be hectic, loud, and challenging to our well being. Urban planners have long tried to create environments that make living and working in cities easier. But could psychology and neuroscience hold the answer to creating happier urban centres? Mitchell Reardon is an urban planner with the Happy City consultancy in Vancouver. He has been working with psychologists to design spaces and infrastructure that could make city life (Photo: Central Park in Manhattan, New York. Credit: Getty Images)
Edinburgh will feel like Paris and Leeds could be as warm as Melbourne, according to a study.Read more
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "cities".
Jane Wakefield
Technology reporter
Canada is not Google's lab rat, say those protesting against plans to build a smart city in Toronto.Read more
Vikas Pandey
BBC News, Delhi
The ancient city of Allahabad is the birthplace of some of India's most famous writers, politicians and scientists.Read more
Artists in Dubai are being inspired by new galleries and spaces.
Paris is top in a list of the world's most expensive cities, alongside Hong Kong and Singapore.Read more