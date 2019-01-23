Is your Santander branch closing?

Image copyright Getty Images

Here is the list of Santander branches being shut, and their date of closure.

Aberdeen George Street (closing on 7 November 2019)

Acton (27 June 2019)

Aldershot (16 May 2019)

Alloa (6 June 2019)

Amersham (20 June 2019)

Ammanford (30 May 2019)

Antrim (30 May 2019)

Axminster (2 May 2019)

Aylsham (4 July 2019)

Ballymoney (16 May 2019)

Bathgate George Street (25 April 2019)

Belfast Newtownards Road (20 June 2019)

Berkhamsted (20 June 2019)

Bideford (25 April 2019)

Birmingham New Street (25 July 2019)

Birmingham Acocks Green (2 May 2019)

Birstall (27 June 2019)

Boscombe Christchurch Road (13 June 2019)

Brechin (9 May 2019)

Brixham (30 May 2019)

Broadstone (9 May 2019)

Burnley Briercliffe Road (27 June 2019)

Buxton (27 June 2019)

Chandlers Ford (11 July 2019)

Cheam (6 June 2019)

Clapham High Street (2 May 2019)

Cleethorpes (4 July 2019)

Clitheroe (25 April 2019)

Coalville (11 July 2019)

Cockermouth (2 May 2019)

Cockfosters (16 May 2019)

Colchester Culver Street West (7 November 2019)

Corby (25 April 2019)

Coventry High Street (7 November 2019)

Crosby (13 June 2019)

Crouch End (4 July 2019)

Devizes (16 May 2019)

Didcot (4 July 2019)

Dorchester (27 June 2019)

Dorking (18 July 2019)

Driffield (30 May 2019)

East Sheen (25 July 2019)

Eastcote (25 April 2019)

Edinburgh Leith Walk (9 May 2019)

Edinburgh 194-196 Morningside Road (12 December 2019)

Egham (30 May 2019)

Epping (6 June 2019)

Esher (27 June 2019)

Feltham (11 July 2019)

Fleetwood (27 June 2019)

Forfar (25 July 2019)

Four Oaks (9 May 2019)

Gainsborough (13 June 2019)

Gerrards Cross (23 May 2019)

Glasgow Forge Shopping Centre (27 June 2019)

Glasgow Springburn Shopping Centre (20 June 2019)

Godalming (6 June 2019)

Goole (13 June 2019)

Gracechurch Street, London (25 April 2019)

Guildford High Street (12 December 2019)

Hadleigh (23 May 2019)

Haslemere (25 April 2019)

Havant (25 July 2019)

Heathfield (13 June 2019)

Helensburgh (25 April 2019)

Henley-On-Thames (30 May 20190

Holt (13 June 2019)

Hythe (6 June 2019)

Keynsham (4 July 2019)

Kingswinford (6 June 2019)

Kirkcaldy High Street (13 June 2019)

Knutsford (6 June 2019)

Lanark (4 July 2019)

Leather Lane, London (12 December 2019)

Leeds Street Lane (4 July 2019)

Leicester Evington Road (13 June 2019)

Leicester Uppingham Road (9 May 2019)

Liverpool Church Street (7 November 2019)

Llangefni (4 July 2019)

Ludgate Circus (27 June 2019)

Lymington (25 July 2019)

Manchester Cross Street (5 December 2019)

Marylebone High Street, London (16 May 2019)

Middleton (25 July 2019)

Monmouth (30 May 2019)

Morden (9 May 2019)

Newmarket (30 May 2019)

North Shields (9 May 2019)

Northwood (16 May 2019)

Norwich St Stephens Street (12 December 2019)

Nottingham 2 Clumber Street (12 December 2019)

Oakham (25 April 2019)

Otley (16 May 2019)

Oxted (16 May 2019)

Parkstone (18 July 2019)

Pembroke (9 May 2019)

Penarth (2 May 2019)

Plymouth New George Street (5 December 2019)

Portobello Road (25 July 2019)

Portslade (23 May 2019)

Purley (20 June 2019)

Queensway, London (25 April 2019)

Ramsbottom (20 June 2019)

Rayners Lane (4 July 2019)

Reigate (13 June 2019)

Renfrew (18 July 2019)

Ripon (6 June 2019)

Romsey (18 July 2019)

Ryde (6 June 2019)

Selby Market Cross (16 May 2019)

Selsdon (25 July 2019)

Shoreham (2 May 2019)

Shrewsbury High Street (5 December 2019)

Sidmouth (20 June 2019)

Skipton High Street (18 July 2019)

South Woodham Ferrers (2 May 2019)

Southend High Street (7 November 2019)

St Andrews (2 May 2019)

Stanmore (2 May 2019)

Stowmarket (25 July 2019)

Swiss Cottage (9 May 2019)

Tavistock (23 May 2019)

Tonypandy (11 July 2019)

Totnes (27 June 2019)

Troon (18 July 2019)

Ulverston (30 May 2019)

Upminster (13 June 2019)

Wandsworth (30 May 2019)

Ware (11 July 2019)

Watford Harlequin Centre (7 November 2019)

Wealdstone (20 June 2019)

West Ealing (9 May 2019)

West Kirby (20 June 2019)

Wetherby (16 May 2019)

Windermere (23 May 2019)

Wisbech (2 May 2019)

Woodley (4 July 2019)

Worcester Park (20 June 2019)

Workington (6 June 2019)

Yeadon (25 July 2019)