A Tokyo court has rejected Carlos Ghosn's latest request for bail, despite his promise to wear an electronic tag to secure his release.

The former Nissan boss has been in detention since 19 November on allegations of financial misconduct.

Lawyers for Mr Ghosn, who denies any wrongdoing, have said he could remain in custody for months.

Though bail is rarely granted in Japan without a confession, the length of his detention has drawn some criticism.

Meanwhile, Renault, where Mr Ghosn is still co-chief executive, is expected to hold a board meeting later this week to discuss succession plans.

Passport offer

Mr Ghosn's lawyers had offered a series of conditions in a bid to secure bail, including a promise to stay in Japan.

He offered to hand over his three passports, wear an electronic tagging device and hire guards to monitor him.

No reason for the denial was provided, but the court had previously rejected bail on grounds that Mr Ghosn was a flight risk and may conceal evidence.

His detention, which is likely to continue for months, has drawn criticism of Japan's justice system.

In Japan, interrogations can be done without a lawyer present. Suspects can be detained for up to 23 days before being formally charged.

Bail is not easily granted unless a suspect admits to the charges, according to the Japanese Federation of Bar Associations.

What are the allegations?

Mr Ghosn, a towering figure of the car industry, faces three charges of financial misconduct including understating his income and aggravated breach of trust.

The 64-year-old was the architect of the Renault-Nissan alliance and brought Mitsubishi on board in 2016.

Both Nissan and Mitsubishi sacked him as chairman after his arrest, but Renault has so far kept him on as he awaits trial. The French carmaker is reportedly pushing forward with plans to remove him.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Ghosn restated his innocence.

"I am not guilty of the charges against me and I look forward to defending my reputation in the courtroom," he said.