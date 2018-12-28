HMV on brink of second collapse in six years
The music retailer HMV is poised to enter administration for the second time in six years, a move that would affect 2,200 staff at its 120 stores.
HMV's sales have been hit by competition from streaming services and online retailers.
The BBC understands the company could appoint administrators as soon as Friday.
In 2013, the chain was taken over by Hilco, who specialise in restructuring companies.