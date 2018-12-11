Wages rise at fastest pace for decade

Image copyright PA

Wages are continuing to rise at their highest level for nearly a decade as Brexit nears, official Office for National Statistics figures show.

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, went up by 3.3% in the three months to October, the biggest rise since November 2008.

It follows a 3.2% rise in wages last month compared with the previous year.

The number of people in work rose by 79,000 to a record high of 32.48 million in the period.