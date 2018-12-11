Wages rise at fastest pace for decade
- 11 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Wages are continuing to rise at their highest level for nearly a decade as Brexit nears, official Office for National Statistics figures show.
Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, went up by 3.3% in the three months to October, the biggest rise since November 2008.
It follows a 3.2% rise in wages last month compared with the previous year.
The number of people in work rose by 79,000 to a record high of 32.48 million in the period.