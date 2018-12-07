Virgin Atlantic pilots plan Christmas strike
- 7 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Some Virgin Atlantic pilots will strike from 22 December to Christmas Day in a dispute over union recognition, the Professional Pilots Union has said.
The union, which represents about a third of pilots at the airline, said it was excluded from talks over proposed changes to pilot benefits.
It said this was the first of a series of one to four-day strikes it wants to hold until the dispute is resolved.
Virgin Atlantic said it did not expect any disruption to its schedule.