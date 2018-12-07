Image copyright PA

Some Virgin Atlantic pilots will strike from 22 December to Christmas Day in a dispute over union recognition, the Professional Pilots Union has said.

The union, which represents about a third of pilots at the airline, said it was excluded from talks over proposed changes to pilot benefits.

It said this was the first of a series of one to four-day strikes it wants to hold until the dispute is resolved.

Virgin Atlantic said it did not expect any disruption to its schedule.